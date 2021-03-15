Bay County couple accused of sex crime on teen

The Bay County Sheriff's Office reported in a press release that the agency has arrested a local couple after a complaint was made they made contact with a juvenile online and later engaged in sexual activity with that juvenile.

On March 8, the agency said, BCSO officers responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a teen juvenile victim.

“Subsequent investigation revealed Beth and Michael Ostrowski, a married couple in their 50's, had initially made contact with their victim through the internet, which later led to phone conversations,” the release states.

“Michael and Beth Ostrowski learned the juvenile was underage, but continued to solicit the victim for sexual acts. A meeting was set, and the Ostrowskis traveled to the juvenile's location and brought the victim to their condo for sexual activities,” it continues.

“BCSO was notified shortly after the victim disclosed what had taken place. On the morning of March 9, 2021, a search warrant was served at Michael and Beth Ostrowski's residence at 17462 Front Beach Road at Horizon South, Panama City Beach. They were taken into custody without incident.”