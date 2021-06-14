Bay County jury convicts man accused of kidnapping, more

“After getting in the car, Horne pulled a knife on the victim and held it to her throat,” it continued. “Even though the victim offered to give them the car, they would not let her go. When the victim had to stop for gas, she was able to get away. Horne and his girlfriend went on to steal a vehicle from another victim and were eventually caught in that vehicle. Recordings of Horne speaking with law enforcement officers were also presented at trial during which Horne admitted to holding the victim hostage. DNA evidence also linked Horne to the knife recovered from the victim’s car. Horne’s girlfriend, Rachel Price, had previously been convicted at trial of her charges arising from these same acts.”