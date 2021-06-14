Bay County jury convicts man accused of kidnapping, more

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announce recently in a press release that on June 9, 2021, a Bay County jury convicted 36 year-old Adam Keith Horne of kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon, and grand theft motor vehicle.
“Evidence presented at trial included testimony from the then-80-year-old victim who told the jury she offered Horne and his girlfriend, Rachel Price, a ride when they said their friends had left them at Walmart in Panama City Beach,” the release states.
“After getting in the car, Horne pulled a knife on the victim and held it to her throat,” it continued. “Even though the victim offered to give them the car, they would not let her go. When the victim had to stop for gas, she was able to get away. Horne and his girlfriend went on to steal a vehicle from another victim and were eventually caught in that vehicle. Recordings of Horne speaking with law enforcement officers were also presented at trial during which Horne admitted to holding the victim hostage. DNA evidence also linked Horne to the knife recovered from the victim’s car. Horne’s girlfriend, Rachel Price, had previously been convicted at trial of her charges arising from these same acts.”
Officials said the jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding Horne guilty as charged on all counts. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1, 2021, before the Honorable Brantley S. Clark, Jr, and that Horne faces a potential sentence of life in prison.