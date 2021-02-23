Bay County teacher, coach charged with sex crime

The Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of William Mark Johnston, 57, of Panama City, after receiving a report he was inappropriately touching a juvenile, and soliciting them for sexual contact.

Johnson was identified in an agency press release as a teacher and coach at Bozeman School. He is charged in the case with Use of a Computer or Device to Solicit a Child for Sex.

“The Bay County Sheriff's Office received a report from the Dept. of Children and Families on Feb. 22, 2021 regarding Johnston engaging in inappropriate interactions with one of his students,” the release states. “Johnston is a teacher and coach at Bozeman School. The victim participated in a forensic interview at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center and made several disclosures about Johnston touching her in a sexual manner. There was also information developed to suggest Johnston solicited the victim for sex, and spoke about wanting to have sex with the victim after she graduated,” it stated.