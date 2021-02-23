 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bay County teacher/coach charged with sex crime
0 comments

Bay County teacher/coach charged with sex crime

  • Updated
  • 0

The Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of William Mark Johnston, 57, of Panama City, after receiving a report he was inappropriately touching a juvenile, and soliciting them for sexual contact.

Johnson was identified in an agency press release as a teacher and coach at Bozeman School. He is charged in the case with Use of a Computer or Device to Solicit a Child for Sex.

“The Bay County Sheriff's Office received a report from the Dept. of Children and Families on Feb. 22, 2021 regarding Johnston engaging in inappropriate interactions with one of his students,” the release states. “Johnston is a teacher and coach at Bozeman School. The victim participated in a forensic interview at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center and made several disclosures about Johnston touching her in a sexual manner. There was also information developed to suggest Johnston solicited the victim for sex, and spoke about wanting to have sex with the victim after she graduated,” it stated.

“As the investigation continued, several other potential victims were identified. The Bay County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division made contact with each potential victim, and learned that several of Johnston's students, both current and former, had (allegedly) experienced similar interactions with him. Information was developed to suggest that Johnston had a pattern of grooming his victims, as each potential victim provided corroborating information,” the release continued.

“Johnston was charged with Use of a Computer or Device to Solicit a Child for Sex. The investigation is ongoing. The Bay County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding Johnston to contact the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-747-4700,” the release concluded.

Bay County teacher, coach charged with sex crime

William Mark Johnston

 BCSO, PROVIDED
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 17-19:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County Jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 13-16:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Feb. 10-12:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert