Body discovered on Skyview Road
Body discovered on Skyview Road

JCSO looking for persons of interest

  • Updated
Gabriel DeWayne Clemons and Ramaryia Fayonna Latece Keys

Gabriel DeWayne Clemons, left, and Ramaryia Fayonna Latece Keys

 JCSO, PROVIDED

Update

Body located in Jackson County; 3 homicide suspects in custody

Authorities in Jackson County are asking the public to help locate two persons of interest in a case of suspected foul play.

According to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the agency got a call around 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, about a body discovered on Skyview Road.

“Responding deputies discovered a deceased subject at a residence and suspected foul play,” JCSO officials stated in a press release.

Investigators have established two persons of interest and are asking the public’s assistance in locating Gabriel DeWayne Clemons and Ramaryia Fayonna Latece Keys. Both subjects are wanted for questioning in the matter. The agency advises that not all persons of interest are suspects of a crime.

Those who have information regarding the whereabouts of Clemons or Keys are asked to contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624. To remain anonymous, call Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

Agencies responding to assist JCSO with the investigation included the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Graceville Police Department.

Gabriel DeWayne Clemons

Clemons

 JCSO PROVIDED
Ramaryia FayonnaLatece Keys

Keys

 JCSO PROVIDED
