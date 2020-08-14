You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in Chipley
0 comments

Body found in Chipley

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on the side of Jeffery Boulevard in Chipley, according to a press release from the agency.

Dispatchers received a call Thursday morning at approximately 8:18 a.m. in reference to a body found lying on the side of Jeffery Boulevard in Chipley.

Agency deputies and investigators responded to the scene to confirm the findings. Confirmed as deceased at the scene, the man was later identified as 28-year-old Charlie Robert Griffin, of Chipley.

The Medical Examiner’s office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are currently working with the Washington County Sheriff Office on this investigation. At this time the investigation is being treated as a homicide. It has been determined that this is not a random act of violence, officials said in the release. Investigators say they have identified a suspect in the case and have determined that the individual and the victim have known each other for years. The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Further details will be released to the public as they are available.

Contact the Washington County Sheriff Office at 850-638-6111 if you have any information related to this or any other criminal matter in the jurisdiction. You can also anonymously contact authorities by calling 850-638-TIPS(8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 5-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert