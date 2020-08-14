Body found in Chipley

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on the side of Jeffery Boulevard in Chipley, according to a press release from the agency.
Dispatchers received a call Thursday morning at approximately 8:18 a.m. in reference to a body found lying on the side of Jeffery Boulevard in Chipley.
Agency deputies and investigators responded to the scene to confirm the findings. Confirmed as deceased at the scene, the man was later identified as 28-year-old Charlie Robert Griffin, of Chipley.
The Medical Examiner’s office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are currently working with the Washington County Sheriff Office on this investigation. At this time the investigation is being treated as a homicide. It has been determined that this is not a random act of violence, officials said in the release. Investigators say they have identified a suspect in the case and have determined that the individual and the victim have known each other for years. The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Further details will be released to the public as they are available.
Contact the Washington County Sheriff Office at 850-638-6111 if you have any information related to this or any other criminal matter in the jurisdiction. You can also anonymously contact authorities by calling 850-638-TIPS(8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.