Body found in shallow grave in Crestview

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a body from a shallow grave on a property in Crestview and an investigation is underway in the case, according to a press release issued by that agency on Wednesday afternoon.

“The joint investigation with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office kept investigators and crime scene technicians out into the early morning hours Wednesday on Chapperal Street. Investigators believe the body to be an adult male. In order to identify the remains, additional testing and an autopsy must be completed,” the release stated.

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Klaus Kids K-9 Unit along with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the forensic anthropology team from the University of West Florida. More information will be released when it is available for the public,” it concluded.