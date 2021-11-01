Body found in water near Neal’s Landing

The body of a homicide victim was found in the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing in Jackson County on Sunday, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The JCSO dive team was dispatched to search after the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office reached out for help in the case around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, Operations Division, and Reserve Unit also responded and used multiple resources in the search.

No further information about the victim or the case in Georgia was provided in the release.