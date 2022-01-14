Body located in Jackson County; 3 homicide suspects in custody

On Thursday, Jan. 13, at approximately 5:09 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to reports of a body found on Skyview Road in Marianna.

According to a statement from the agency, upon deputies’ arrival, it was confirmed that there was an unidentified body. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded and developed three persons of interest. Investigators located one of those individuals and conducted an interview. Based on that and evidence investigators had gathered up to that point, the case was determined to be a homicide.

Officials say investigators and deputies later located the other two persons of interests.

The following people have been charged in connection with the case:

• Gabriel Dewayne Clemons, 39, of Marianna, for an open count of murder

• Devin Michael Knight, 21, of DeFuniak Springs, for an open count of murder and tampering with evidence

• Ramaryia Keys, 17, of Marianna, for accessory after the fact (murder) and tampering with evidence.

As of JCSO’s Friday afternoon press release, a positive identification of the victim had not yet been established.