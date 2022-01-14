 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body located in Jackson County; 3 homicide suspects in custody
Body located in Jackson County; 3 homicide suspects in custody

  Updated
  • 0
Jackson County officials have charged Gabriel Dewayne Clemons, left, Devin Michael Knight, center, and Ramaryia Keys in connection with a homicide.

 JCSO, PROVIDED

On Thursday, Jan. 13, at approximately 5:09 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to reports of a body found on Skyview Road in Marianna.

According to a statement from the agency, upon deputies’ arrival, it was confirmed that there was an unidentified body. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded and developed three persons of interest. Investigators located one of those individuals and conducted an interview. Based on that and evidence investigators had gathered up to that point, the case was determined to be a homicide.

Officials say investigators and deputies later located the other two persons of interests.

The following people have been charged in connection with the case:

• Gabriel Dewayne Clemons, 39, of Marianna, for an open count of murder

• Devin Michael Knight, 21, of DeFuniak Springs, for an open count of murder and tampering with evidence

• Ramaryia Keys, 17, of Marianna, for accessory after the fact (murder) and tampering with evidence.

As of JCSO’s Friday afternoon press release, a positive identification of the victim had not yet been established.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact JCSO at 850-482-9624. To remain anonymous, call Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

Sheriff Donald Edenfield thanked members of the JCSO Uniform Patrol and Criminal Investigations divisions for their efforts. He also thanked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Graceville Police Department, and the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, for their assistance.

