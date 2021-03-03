Bonifay correctional officer arrested, charged with crimes against children

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports the arrest this week of correctional officer Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay, on four counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and 35 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

FDLE said in a press release announcing those charges that the Florida Department of Corrections is also moving forward with Carpenter’s immediate dismissal from his job at the Holmes County Correctional Institution.

Officials say an investigation began in January, and that FDLE agents conducted a search warrant at Carpenter’s residence on Tuesday. Agents reportedly found videos and photographs of child sexual abuse material involving children as young as eight years old being abused.

Carpenter was arrested that afternoon and booked into the Holmes County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. Any potential additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams, authorities said. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.

