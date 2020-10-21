 Skip to main content
Bonifay man accused of trying to solicit minor
Bonifay man accused of trying to solicit minor

An undercover operation by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Bonifay resident, according to an agency press release.

Tyler Kenneth Jacobs, 32, is charged with obscene communications-using a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, and possession of methamphetamine.

HCSO reports that investigators intercepted Jacobs as he approached a site where he’d planned to meet the contact.

Authorities say he targeted what he thought was a 15-year-old girl via social media and solicited photographs, sent sexually explicit messages and arranged to meet locally for the purpose of sex.

An inventory of the vehicle he was using led to the discovering of a glass pipe that contained methamphetamine, officials reported.

Man accused of trying to solicit minor

Tyler Kenneth Jacobs
