Bonifay man arrested on drug chages

A traffic stop resulted in the recent arrest of a Bonifay man on drug possession charges, according to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Friday, Sept. 11 on J. Harvey Etheridge Street and made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Jimmy Philip Ryals.
During the course of the interaction, officials say, the deputy observed a glass smoking pipe fall out of a bandanna Ryals held in his hand. A subsequent search was conducted, during which the deputy reportedly located a metal smoking pipe inside the vehicle.
Authorities say the deputy additionally found, on Ryals person, four baggies containing methamphetamine, a cloth that contained cocaine, three syringes, marijuana, and another smoking pipe.
Ryals was arrested and is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
