 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonifay man arrested on drug chages
0 comments

Bonifay man arrested on drug chages

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Bonifay man arrested on drug charges

Holmes County authorities provided this evidence photo associated with the arrest of Jimmy Phillip Ryals.

 HCSO, PROVIDED

A traffic stop resulted in the recent arrest of a Bonifay man on drug possession charges, according to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Friday, Sept. 11 on J. Harvey Etheridge Street and made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Jimmy Philip Ryals.

During the course of the interaction, officials say, the deputy observed a glass smoking pipe fall out of a bandanna Ryals held in his hand. A subsequent search was conducted, during which the deputy reportedly located a metal smoking pipe inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the deputy additionally found, on Ryals person, four baggies containing methamphetamine, a cloth that contained cocaine, three syringes, marijuana, and another smoking pipe.

Ryals was arrested and is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

+1 
Jimmy Phillip Ryals

Ryals 

 HCSO, PROVIDED
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 9-11:

Police Roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police Roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert