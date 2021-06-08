Bristol man charged with drug offenses

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the June 4 arrest of 26-year-old Bristol resident Demarkis Alonzo Askiew on several charges after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation.

In an agency press release, authorities say dispatch received a call regarding a reckless driver who was traveling on Highway 286 towards Sneads and that a deputy subsequently saw the Askiew vehicle “on Gloster Avenue in Sneads fail to yield at the stop sign.”

The deputy, while speaking with Askiew, “could smell a heavy odor of fresh marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” the release states. “Post Miranda, Askiew admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card and was in possession of marijuana,” the release continues. “After a probable cause search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, weighing 3.6 grams, was located along with a box of Ziploc-style baggies and a digital scale. These items found together are typically associated with the sale or delivery of narcotics,” the release continues.