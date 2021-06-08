Bristol man charged with drug offenses

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the June 4 arrest of 26-year-old Bristol resident Demarkis Alonzo Askiew on several charges after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation.
In an agency press release, authorities say dispatch received a call regarding a reckless driver who was traveling on Highway 286 towards Sneads and that a deputy subsequently saw the Askiew vehicle “on Gloster Avenue in Sneads fail to yield at the stop sign.”
The deputy, while speaking with Askiew, “could smell a heavy odor of fresh marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” the release states. “Post Miranda, Askiew admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card and was in possession of marijuana,” the release continues. “After a probable cause search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, weighing 3.6 grams, was located along with a box of Ziploc-style baggies and a digital scale. These items found together are typically associated with the sale or delivery of narcotics,” the release continues.
“The deputy also located a metal case containing a thin metal push rod, (scouring) pad, and two glass stems commonly used for the inhalation of narcotics. The glass stems had white residue within and field-tested presumptive positive for the presence of cocaine. Askiew’s information was run through NCIC/FCIC by the dispatch center which returned he had active felony warrants out of Calhoun County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Askiew was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges,” the narrative concludes.