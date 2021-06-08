 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol man charged with drug offenses
0 Comments

Bristol man charged with drug offenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the June 4 arrest of 26-year-old Bristol resident Demarkis Alonzo Askiew on several charges after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation.

In an agency press release, authorities say dispatch received a call regarding a reckless driver who was traveling on Highway 286 towards Sneads and that a deputy subsequently saw the Askiew vehicle “on Gloster Avenue in Sneads fail to yield at the stop sign.”

The deputy, while speaking with Askiew, “could smell a heavy odor of fresh marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” the release states. “Post Miranda, Askiew admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card and was in possession of marijuana,” the release continues. “After a probable cause search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, weighing 3.6 grams, was located along with a box of Ziploc-style baggies and a digital scale. These items found together are typically associated with the sale or delivery of narcotics,” the release continues.

“The deputy also located a metal case containing a thin metal push rod, (scouring) pad, and two glass stems commonly used for the inhalation of narcotics. The glass stems had white residue within and field-tested presumptive positive for the presence of cocaine. Askiew’s information was run through NCIC/FCIC by the dispatch center which returned he had active felony warrants out of Calhoun County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Askiew was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges,” the narrative concludes.

Authorities say he is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 2-4:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 29-June 1:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 22-25:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert