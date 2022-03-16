 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken windshield leads to drug discovery

On Monday, March 14, a roughly 5 p.m., a deputy’s traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in the vehicle, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a deputy with that agency pulled it over because it had a windshield so damaged that it obscured the driver’s view, and because its right brake light and top brake light were inoperable.

The deputy identified the driver as Cortnie Anderson. The passenger was identified as Freddey Lester Hardin. When the officer told Anderson that he was a narcotics K9 handler with the JCSO, she became visibly upset, the release states.

K9 Rocky was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics emitting from inside the vehicle, authorites said. It was searched. A loaded needle and syringe containing a liquid substance was found and the substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to the release.

Anderson and Hardin were taken into custody without incident, and both of the Mississippi residents were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, officials said.

