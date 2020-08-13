Burglar ransacks Sneads home

The Sneads Police Department (SPD) reports the burglary of a home left in disarray by the thief. Officers were called to the residence on Aug. 10 to investigate, the agency said in a press release.
“Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and observed the home to be completely ransacked,” the release states.
“Once the home owner entered the residence he was able to account for the items that were stolen. Several firearms and various other items were taken from the home,” it continued.
SPD is seeking the public’s help with any information people can provide about the case. Call SPD at 850-593-6403, or crime stoppers 850-526-5000. SPD Chief Mike Miller cautions individuals to keep their homes and vehicles locked, and to report any suspicious activity.
