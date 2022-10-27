Burglary of Marianna Big/Little under investigation

The Marianna Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Big Little store at 4153 Lafayette Street.

Officials say the thief stole the cash register and several cartons of cigarettes, and that the suspect is believed to be a white male that broke a glass door to get inside the business.

Officials he may have been driving a car that had been possibly spray-painted black.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the MPD at 850-526-3125, or, to remain anonymous, contact Chipola CrimeStoppers at 850-526-5000.