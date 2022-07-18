Burglary suspect arrested in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports in a press release that a suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a burglary at Glover’s Automotive that occurred in April, and that some of the stolen items have been recovered while others are still being sought.

The business owner told law enforcement that someone had forced their way into the shop and taken several items belonging to the business, and that the thief had also entered vehicles that were inside the shop.

“Images were recovered from the business surveillance cameras, and with the assistance of the public, the identity of the suspect was determined to be Joseph Ellis Deese,” officials said in the release.

“Deese confessed to the incident and produced several items belonging to the victims, which were returned to their rightful owners,” the release continued.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Deese had entered three different vehicles, taking change, tools, and various other items. He had also stolen in excess of $10,000-worth of tools and equipment from the business,” the release stated.

“Warrants were obtained for Deese and he turned himself into the JCSO on July 15, 2022, without incident. Deese is being charged with three counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance and Petit Theft less than $100, Petit Theft More than $100 but less than $750, Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure, and Grand Theft More than $10,000 but less than $20,000,” the release continued.

The JCSO is requesting the assistance of the public in locating the following items that have yet to be recovered: Two Autell tire pressure monitors; Genesis monitor; Autell XPS monitor; Husqvarna chainsaw; Abu Garcia bait caster fishing reel; red/gray toolbox with assorted tools; 4 stock Ford rims for older model Bronco; and various tools.

Officials ask that if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these items, or have recently purchased them from an individual, contact the JCSO at 850-482-9624. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Chipola Crime Stoppers through the JCSO app, or call 850-526-5000.