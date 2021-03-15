 Skip to main content
Calhoun County man charged with exploitation of elderly person
Calhoun County man charged with exploitation of elderly person

  • Updated
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a press release announced the arrest of Youngstown man Fred Eugene Honrine III, 51, on one count of exploitation of an elderly person.

The elderly alleged victim, who was receiving inpatient care at a rehabilitative facility, hired Honrine to make repairs to his roof, which had been damaged by Hurricane Michael. Authorities allege the investigation showed that Honrine used only $5,000 of the $19,000 provided by the victim to make sub-standard repairs to the roof, while keeping the remaining $14,000 for his personal use.

Honrine was arrested on March 11 and booked into the Calhoun County Jail on $5,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit.

