Campbellton man accused in 4 crashes, assault

On Dec. 1, the Florida Highway Patrol investigated four separate traffic crashes, all of which involved 57-year-old Campbellton resident James William Sullivan, according to an FHP press release.

Officials say the first in the string of crashes was an early morning incident involving bicyclist on Buck Ward Road, and that Sullivan allegedly fled the scene and was then involved in a traffic crash involving a vehicle that subsequently rolled over on State Road 189 and Hester Church Road.

Authorities say Sullivan continued south on State Road 189 and was reportedly involved in a third traffic crash on State Road 189 at County 4A, and that he fled that scene as well and was then involved in a traffic crash at State Road 189 and Georgia Avenue.

Officials say Sullivan fled that scene, too, and then allegedly committed aggravated battery with a motor vehicle in the parking lot of the Ritz Store at State Road 4 and Galliver Cut-off.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the eventual apprehension of Sullivan. The investigation is ongoing and charges in addition to aggravated battery with a motor vehicle are pending.