Campbellton man accused of attempted homicide

A Campbellton man is charged with attempted homicide in connection with a shooting that left the victim hospitalized Wednesday, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect Jeffrey Jerome Edenfield, 57, turned himself in at the Marianna Police Department, officials said. He is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $165,000 at his first court appearance on the charges Thursday.
Local authorities were contacted Wednesday by officials in Houston County, Alabama, about a man who had been transported to a hospital in that jurisdiction for treatment of a gunshot wound.
JCSO deployed resources throughout the county in an effort to locate the suspect and the crime scene.
The investigation revealed the incident took place at 2754 Highway 2 near Campbellton. That location is also listed in the county jail docket as Jeffrey Edenfield’s address.
JCSO’s aviation unit found the suspect’s vehicle in southern Houston County, abandoned.
While attempting to track the suspected shooter in the area of the abandoned vehicle, JCSO received word the suspect had turned himself into law enforcement at the Marianna Police Department.
JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at Edenfield’s residence, where evidence of a shooting was discovered, officials said. Also discovered and collected as evidence were methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition, authorities report.
The condition of the victim was not known at the time of the release, it stated.
Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said in the release that the investigation in ongoing and that many law enforcement agencies were involved in the early going. He thanked the Houston County Sheriff’s Department, Dothan Police Department, Cottonwood Police Department, all of those in Alabama, and in Florida the Marianna Police Department, as well as the state Department of Financial Services - Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations.