Campbellton man accused of attempted homicide

A Campbellton man is charged with attempted homicide in connection with a shooting that left the victim hospitalized Wednesday, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect Jeffrey Jerome Edenfield, 57, turned himself in at the Marianna Police Department, officials said. He is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $165,000 at his first court appearance on the charges Thursday.

Local authorities were contacted Wednesday by officials in Houston County, Alabama, about a man who had been transported to a hospital in that jurisdiction for treatment of a gunshot wound.

JCSO deployed resources throughout the county in an effort to locate the suspect and the crime scene.

The investigation revealed the incident took place at 2754 Highway 2 near Campbellton. That location is also listed in the county jail docket as Jeffrey Edenfield’s address.

JCSO’s aviation unit found the suspect’s vehicle in southern Houston County, abandoned.