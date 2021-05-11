Canines assist Sneads police in capture of fleeing suspect

The Sneads Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of Tyson Nobriga last Saturday, after he reportedly fled a traffic stop, crashed the vehicle he was driving and then ran away on foot.

SPD reported in a press release that an officer with that agency tried to pull over the black GMC Nobriga was driving on U.S. 90, because he was speeding and that, instead of pulling over, he accelerated “to dangerous speeds in an attempt to evade the officer.”

The pursuit continued past the city limits into the unincorporated area of Jackson County, officials said, and the vehicle crashed on Sand Basin Road, north of McKeown Mill Road. The SPD officer then tried to make contact with Nobriga but, according to the release, he got out of the vehicle and ran.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Apalachee Correctional Institution canine units responded to assist Sneads authorities with tracking and apprehending the suspect. Nobriga, 27, of Chattahoochee, was taken into custody and was in possession of stolen firearm at the time of his capture, officials said.

“Nobriga is facing Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding from Law Enforcement, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest without violence, as well receiving additional Traffic violation charges from the Florida Highway Patrol,” the release stated.