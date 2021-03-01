 Skip to main content
Canines help track suspect in Jackson County
  • Updated
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 44-year-old Tracey Lynn Glover on charges of resisting without violence, violation of probation and driving while license suspended.

The agency issued a press release on the matter this week. The release states the following:

“On Monday March 1, 2021, a member of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lake Seminole Road in Sneads in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon investigation, contact was made with several subjects at a residence on Edna Lane.

"While on scene, it was determined a subject inside the residence had several outstanding warrants. Subsequently, this individual fled on foot out the back door and into a wooded area. K9 handlers from Apalachee Correctional Institution and Jackson Correctional Institution responded. After a thorough track, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.”

