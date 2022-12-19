 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Career Offender' arrested in Marianna

  • Updated
  • 0
'Career Offender' arrested in Marianna

This evidence photo accompanied a JCSO press release regarding the Dec. 13 arrest of Patrick Todd Cannon.

 JCSO, PROVIDED

On Monday, Dec. 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Patrick Todd Cannon, a "Florida Career Offender," on a charge of failing to register in compliance with the Career Offender Act, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Cannon has multiple prior felony convictions including the offenses of Forgery, Grand Theft, Robbery, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, JCSO deputies served the arrest warrant for Cannon in Marianna. Cannon was found to have methamphetamine in his pocket during the arrest, authorities said in the release.

He was arrested on the warrant for Failing to Register in compliance with the Career Offender Act, and is additionally being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

+1 
Patrick Todd Cannon

Cannon

 JCSO, PROVIDED
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for Dec. 6-8

Police roundup for Dec. 6-8

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 6-8:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert