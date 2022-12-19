'Career Offender' arrested in Marianna

On Monday, Dec. 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Patrick Todd Cannon, a "Florida Career Offender," on a charge of failing to register in compliance with the Career Offender Act, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Cannon has multiple prior felony convictions including the offenses of Forgery, Grand Theft, Robbery, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, JCSO deputies served the arrest warrant for Cannon in Marianna. Cannon was found to have methamphetamine in his pocket during the arrest, authorities said in the release.

He was arrested on the warrant for Failing to Register in compliance with the Career Offender Act, and is additionally being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).