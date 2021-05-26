Chase on foot, arrest reported by Marianna police

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Travet Ravon Smith, 42, on a Jackson County warrant for alleged parole violation and on a new charge related to what reportedly occurred in the arrest event.

In the release, MPD said that, on Tuesday May 25, around 2:06 p.m., agency officers saw Smith on Eva Mae Street in Marianna and that he fled when seen. Aware of the felony warrant out of Jackson County, they began to chase him on foot. Officials say he ignored commands to stop as the pursuit continued to an area behind some apartments on Hannah Street.

The release goes on to say that Smith ran through a wood line and traveled north on Matties Lane and through some dense brush, where he was found hiding underneath it. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The release stated that Smith was subsequently charged with resisting arrest without violence.

Smith was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he would await first appearance.