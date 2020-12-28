Chase results in multiple charges

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 42-year-old local man on multiple charges a few days after a chase that started in the area of Church Street and Old Spanish Trail south of Cypress on Dec. 19.

According to an agency press release, the incident began at approximately 4:28 p.m. on that date, when a deputy saw a vehicle being driven without a license plate.

"As he attempted to overtake the vehicle, it accelerated in an obvious attempt to elude the officer, the release stated.

"The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver refused to stop, continuing at a high rate of speed. The driver turned east on Nebraska Road, traveling to the dead end, where he turned onto a private road,” the release continued.

"Once the private road dead ended, the driver slid into a fence post where he came to rest. He then fled on foot as the Deputy gave loud verbal commands to stop. The ACI and JCI K-9 tracking teams responded and established a track, but due to inclement weather they were unable to locate him. Through investigative techniques and with the assistance of the public, the suspect was identified as Derrick Glenn Harrell. While the K-9 team was actively tracking Harrell he called 911 to report that his vehicle had been stolen.