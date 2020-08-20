Chattahoochee man accused of cruelty toward children

The Sneads Police Department (SPD) reports the arrest of 42-year-old Chattahoochee resident Morris McNealy.
According to SPD Chief Mike Miller, McNealy is charged with burglary with battery and two counts of cruelty toward a child.
Officers with SPD responded to a residence on Old Spanish Trail Wednesday on reports of a fight in progress there, and determined after arrival that McNealy had allegedly physically assaulted two juveniles, authorities said in a press release.
The children were at home alone when McNealy, who is a friend of the mother, showed up to the residence trying to come inside, according to officials.
“When the children would not open the door McNealy began banging and prying on the door until it came open, at which time he entered the residence uninvited,” the release states. “He then shoved a 13-year-old boy to the ground and grabbed him by the throat leaving abrasions on the boy’s body,” the release continued.
“The 15-year-old brother then attempted to stop McNealy when he turned and began punching him in the head. Both juveniles received minor injuries from the altercation.
"McNealy was arrested on scene and transported to the Jackson County Correctional facility,” the release concluded.
