Chattahoochee woman arrested on assault warrant

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Chattahoochee resident Dana Ann Hastings, 56, on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The warrant was discovered when a deputy saw Hastings walking along the roadway in the area of Old U.S. Road and Highway 162, and made contact with her, according to the release.
When she identified herself in that encounter, officials say, the deputy ran her name through dispatch and the warrant was found.
Hastings was arrested without incident and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.
