Chipley man accused of giving alcohol to underage person

An unauthorized gathering of young people at the MERE complex last Saturday night led to the arrest of an adult, 20-year-old Chipley resident Charles Larry Dylan Morris. He’s charged with giving alcohol to a person under the age of 21, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JCSO deputies were dispatched to the area after authorities were notified there was a large gathering in the Marianna MERE parking lot.
“Upon arrival there were several vehicles parked in the back corner of the complex,” authorities said.
“Deputies made their presence known and subjects began to scatter in an attempt to get to their vehicles to leave as some were throwing and discarding of beer bottles on the way,” the release continued.
“Deputies were able to stop only a few of the individuals…they learned a passenger in the vehicle was only sixteen years of age and appeared to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. When deputies asked where she obtained the alcohol from she named the subject who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Deputies then spoke with the subject, identified as Charles Morris, who stated he had the hook-up. Morris was detained. Post Miranda, Morris stated he had purchased the alcohol from a store in Chipley, Florida for his cousin and himself trying to be the 'cool uncle'. Morris was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges,” the release concluded.
