Chipley man arrested after incident at Marianna Dollar Store

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Chipley resident James Crooms, 21, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, unlawful open carry, resisting an officer without violence, and petit theft after an incident Wednesday.

In an agency press release, MPD said officers were called to the Dollar Store in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street on reports that a man was acting erratically and displaying a firearm.

Responding officers pursued as Crooms ran through a wooded area. Continuing to evade them, he began running through residential yards. Officers confronted him in the back yard of a home.

“Officers were able to clearly see the subject was holding a semi-automatic handgun,” the release stated.

“Officers drew their weapons and ordered the subject to drop his weapon. After an exchange of words with the subject, he made suicidal utterances and took flight into a wooded thicket,” it continued.

“Due to officer safety and the safety of the public, a perimeter was established and the Jackson Correctional Institution K9 team was deployed. After a short track through the wooded area where the subject was last seen, officers on the perimeter radioed and advised that he exited the wooded area without the firearm.

"A short foot pursuit ensued and the subject was apprehended with the utilization of a Taser deployment. The subject was taken to an area hospital to be medically cleared and then transported to Jackson County Jail.”

The release did not say whether the firearm was recovered.