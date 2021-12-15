Chipley man arrested in stabbing

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Chipley man after a stabbing incident early Wednesday morning.

Officials say that at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 15, agency deputies were dispatched to the Summerbrook Apartments in reference to a physical altercation.

Prior to arriving on scene, the WCSO communication center was advised by the victim that 23-year-old Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez had stabbed her during the altercation and he was leaving the residence in a green Kia Sol. As deputies arrive at the apartment complex, they witness the vehicle in question and make contact with the driver. Sanabria-Hernandez was detained.

Officials say deputies saw the 23-year-old victim standing in the doorway with a pair of pants tied around her neck and that she was found to have received a very serious laceration on her neck. She was immediately transported by Washington County EMS and flown to an out-of-state hospital to be treated for her injuries. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Sanabria-Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and an active warrant for violation of probation.