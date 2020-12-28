Chipley man arrested on warrant, drug charge

A Chipley man was arrested Christmas Day on warrant and drug charges following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that agency deputies were dispatched to answer a call about a trespassing that day around 3:48 p.m. and pursued a vehicle suspected as being involved in the matter.

As they began a traffic stop procedure near Vernon Elementary School off State Road 277, officials say, deputies say the passenger open the door and discard what was later identified as, and tested positive for, Fentanyl.

Once the vehicle was stopped, deputies learned that the passenger, 41-year-old, Clayton Allen Gee, had an active warrant out of Bay County for his arrest.

Gee was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of tampering with evidence, trafficking Fentanyl, and on the other agency’s warrant.