Chipley man gets life prison term after conviction for sexual battery on child

A Chipley man was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning, after being found guilty of a sex crime against a 6-year-old child, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was conducted after reports from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center were received alleging 36-year-old Christopher Duffy forced the victim to perform a sexual act.

Following the 2019 investigation, Duffy was arrested and charged with sexually battery of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

Duffy remained in the Washington County Jail as he awaited trial and was found guilty by a Washington County jury on Sept. 28. The prosecuting attorney was Megan Ford.

The sentencing hearing was held at the Washington County Courthouse today, where Judge Timothy Register handed down a life sentence in the Department of Corrections.