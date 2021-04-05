Chipley resident charged with evading traffic stop

Chipley resident Elian J. Reyes, 20, was arrested on Easter Sunday after reportedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that, around 6:20 a.m. that morning, an agency deputy tried to pull Reyes over in the area of U.S. Highway 231 and Interstate 10 because the hood of the grey Dodge Charger being driven by Reyes was not safely secured.

Officials say Reyes failed to stop and made a U-turn on US 231, continuing to evade the deputy while also speeding.

The pursuit entered the city limits of Alford, where the driver continued changing direction of travel in the roadway. The vehicle was successfully stopped at Georgia Street and Third Avenue, where Reyes was taken into custody.

Local authorities also learned that Bay County had an active warrant on Reyes for alleged violation of pretrial release related to a charge of attempting to flee/elude law enforcement. Reyes arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.

He is charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and resisting arrest without violence.