Chipley woman arrested on multiple charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Officer reports the arrest of Chipley woman Sharmin Corbin, 46, on multiple charges in a case that originated with a call from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to WCSO.

In a press release, WCSO said agency Investigators were contacted by Bay County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating some stolen property. Information was provided that the stolen items were at 448 Buckhorn Boulevard in Chipley.

On arriving there, investigators made contact with Corbin. Located in the yard was a Kubota tractor and equipment trailer reported stolen in Bay County, officials said. “After further investigation other stolen items were located,” the release stated.

“Sharmin Corbin, a 46-year-old Washington County resident, was arrested on drug charges. A search warrant was executed at 448 Buckhorn Boulevard. During the service of the search warrant, methamphetamines, stolen guns, stolen equipment and a stolen Hoyt Bow were recovered from the residence,” the release continued. “Corbin was arrested, transported to the Washington County Jail and charged with various felony charges to include: Possession of methamphetamines, dealing in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia,” the release stated.

“During the search warrant drug items were seized, along with stolen equipment, equipment trailer, and various additional tools and equipment. Further investigation is being conducted on stolen property,” it continued.