Colorado men arrested after Washington County shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in a press release last Saturday announced the arrests of two Colorado men in connection to an early morning shooting that day in the agency’s jurisdiction.

Official say WCSO received a 911 call at approximately 12:36 a.m., immediately dispatching deputies to the caller, who stated he had been shot. Shortly after the first call was received, another call came in from a second victim reporting they had been shot at as well.

The intersection of State Road 79 and State Road 20 in Ebro is where the scene began, officials say.

A, 21-year-old man driving a 28-foot box truck eastbound on SR 20 came to an abrupt stop when he realized a Jeep Cherokee was parked in the middle of the intersection. The driver of the Jeep, eventually identified as 38-year-old Duane Lee Storey, reportedly began firing rounds at truck.

A Chipley resident traveling north on SR 79 had also seen the vehicle parked in the middle of the intersection and turned around to help, thinking the vehicle was broken down, officials say. As he approached the intersection, the suspect reportedly started shooting at him, too.

Both victims immediately started backing out of the line of fire.