Colorado men arrested after Washington County shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in a press release last Saturday announced the arrests of two Colorado men in connection to an early morning shooting that day in the agency’s jurisdiction.
Official say WCSO received a 911 call at approximately 12:36 a.m., immediately dispatching deputies to the caller, who stated he had been shot. Shortly after the first call was received, another call came in from a second victim reporting they had been shot at as well.
The intersection of State Road 79 and State Road 20 in Ebro is where the scene began, officials say.
A, 21-year-old man driving a 28-foot box truck eastbound on SR 20 came to an abrupt stop when he realized a Jeep Cherokee was parked in the middle of the intersection. The driver of the Jeep, eventually identified as 38-year-old Duane Lee Storey, reportedly began firing rounds at truck.
A Chipley resident traveling north on SR 79 had also seen the vehicle parked in the middle of the intersection and turned around to help, thinking the vehicle was broken down, officials say. As he approached the intersection, the suspect reportedly started shooting at him, too.
Both victims immediately started backing out of the line of fire.
Washington County deputies and EMS arrived on scene to find that the driver of the box truck had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a Bay County hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries. The suspect shot both vehicles multiple times, disabling both vehicles.
Officials say Storey returned to his vehicle after firing the shots and travelled south on SR 79 towards Bay County. WCSO notified the Bay County Sheriff’s Office of the incident and provided that agency with the suspect’s vehicle description. A Bay County deputy located it traveling on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach, officials report. The suspect reportedly fled from the Bay County deputies.
A short time later, deputies apprehended the shooting suspect along with his passenger, 41-year-old Cody Sean Brelsford, at the Port of Panama City. Deputies also recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, several firearms and ballistic vests inside the suspects’ vehicle, according to the release.
Storey is being held in the Bay County Jail on charges of fleeing/eluding police-failing to obey LEO order to stop, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and armed trespass.
Brelsford is also being held at Bay County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics equipment and armed trespass.
Both suspects will face multiple felony charges in Washington County, officials said.
“This is a random act of violence,” WCSO Sheriff Kevin Crews said in the release. “The suspects did not know either victim of the shooting. According to statements provided to WCSO investigators, suspect Storey stated, ‘It was time to go to war.’ I am very thankful no one lost their lives from the cowardly acts of this individual. I am very pleased these suspects are behind bars for we may never know what their next move may have been.”
