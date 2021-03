The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a press release that on March 11, 2021, Judge Christopher N. Patterson sentenced Ardarreyus Walton to 10 years in the Department of Corrections with a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

On November 30, 2020, the release states, Walton entered the Dollar General located at 4335 Highway 231 and robbed a cashier at gunpoint.

Authorities say he later gave a full confession to the armed robbery. This case was prosecuted by ASA Peter Overstreet.