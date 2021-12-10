Contractor found guilty of grand theft, restitution ordered

A contractor charged with taking a large down-payment from an elderly couple following Hurricane Michael and then failing to perform the work or refund the money has been found guilty of grand theft, State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a press release this week.

Luis Armando Perez, 54, of Jacksonville, was found guilty of grand theft over $300 Monday after a bench trial before Circuit Judge Dustin Stephenson. A bench trial means the defendant waived his right to a jury.

Prosecutor Frank Sullivan presented evidence gathered by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office that the defendant accepted a $7,138 down payment for work on a home that belonged to an elderly couple, but the work never took place. The payment represented about 10 percent of the full price of the repairs to the hurricane-damaged home.

Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Craig Romans made the arrest in June, 2019, about six months after the victims had written the defendant and his company, G&G Repairs, a check, which evidence showed was cashed about three days later, officials said.