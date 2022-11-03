Convicted Greenwood sex offender gets life sentence

A man found guilty of holding a teenager against her will while he sexually battered her has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a recent press release.

Thomas Leroy Davis, 45, of Greenwood, was found guilty last Friday of Sexual Battery Upon a Child 12 years of Age or Older but Under 18 Years of Age, and of False Imprisonment.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register sentenced him to serve life without parole on the first charge and five years in prison on the second, with the sentences to run concurrently, officials said.

“Jackson County Chief Prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat put on witnesses who provided testimony and evidence that the defendant committed the offense against the victim in April, 2020, inside a home,” the release stated.

“Testimony showed that someone who heard the victim yelling for help rushed to her aid and the defendant fled. He was picked up a short distance away by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies,” it continued. “The jury took about 2 ½ hours to reach its verdict of guilty as charged. The defendant has four prior felony convictions and previously went to prison,” the release stated.