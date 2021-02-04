Cottondale man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 25-year-old Johnathan Mullins on charges of burglary, assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s place.

In a press release, the agency said she had called authorities on Feb. 1 to report that Mullins had made statements about harming her and then himself, and that as deputies were en route to respond she called back to report that he had come to her dwelling and broken a window out before leaving.

Deputies continued to the location and then left the scene to begin the further investigation of the call and to prepare the documentation to apply for a warrant, officials said.

After they left, the woman called a third time to report that Mullins was back and trying to break in. While she was still on the phone with a dispatcher, Mullins reportedly gained entry and was trying to break down the door of a bedroom occupied by the caller and another individual.

Deputies arrived to find Mullins inside the residence and took him into custody. Authorities report he was charged in the case with burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal mischief.