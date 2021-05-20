Cottondale man arrested on warrant draws more charges

A Cottondale man arrested by the Marianna Police Department on a warrant form a neighboring county wound up charged with additional offenses, according to an MPD press release.
The agency reports that, on May 20, MPD officers pulled over 30-year-old Dustin Tyler Blair Sasser around 1:50 a.m., saying he was known to have a warrant for his arrest out of Holmes County. He was placed under arrest without incident because of the warrant and during an inventory of the vehicle, officers reportedly located THC resin extract, methamphetamine and prescription medication that was not prescribed to Sasser.
He was then additionally charged with possession of THC resin extract, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of prescribed drugs without a prescription, the agency reports, adding that he was on state probation at the time of the arrest. He was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.