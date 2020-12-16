Cottondale man charged with drug offenses, violence against officer

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Cottondale-area resident John Peak Jr. on a federal warrant and local charges related to drugs and to his alleged attempts to escape capture.
Officials said in a press release that officers went to a residence north of Cottondale on a request for a welfare check on the woman living there.
They found the front door open but no one inside. They also ran a check on a vehicle in the driveway and learned it was registered to Peak and that a federal warrant existed for his arrest, the release stated.
The officers continued to check the area and, about two hours later, saw the Peak and the woman in the yard. She was found to be in no danger, officials said, and attention then was focused on Peak.
He was told of the warrant and officials say he initially appeared to be in a very complaint state of mind but that he suddenly ran from the porch into the house.
A deputy repeatedly ordered him to stop as he ran through the residence, officials say, and he reportedly tried to shut the back bedroom door on the pursuing deputy but was unsuccessful. He was taken to the floor and in the ensuing struggle managed to regain his footing and run again, this time moving toward the hallway and kitchen of the dwelling. He was taken to the floor again and brought under control.
When he was searched, authorities report, the deputy found 25 Methadone pills, five Oxycodone pills and 14 grams of synthetic marijuana. Peak, 49, was charged locally with resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of Methadone, possession of Oxycodone, and possession of “Spice.”
He was booked into the Jackson County jail to await first appearance. Once his local charges are satisfied, he will be extradited in reference to the federal warrant, authorities said.
