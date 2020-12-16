Cottondale man charged with drug offenses, violence against officer

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Cottondale-area resident John Peak Jr. on a federal warrant and local charges related to drugs and to his alleged attempts to escape capture.

Officials said in a press release that officers went to a residence north of Cottondale on a request for a welfare check on the woman living there.

They found the front door open but no one inside. They also ran a check on a vehicle in the driveway and learned it was registered to Peak and that a federal warrant existed for his arrest, the release stated.

The officers continued to check the area and, about two hours later, saw the Peak and the woman in the yard. She was found to be in no danger, officials said, and attention then was focused on Peak.

He was told of the warrant and officials say he initially appeared to be in a very complaint state of mind but that he suddenly ran from the porch into the house.