Cottondale man sentenced to 30 years

A Cottondale man was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after entering a plea as jury selection was about to begin for his trial on charges of kidnapping, sexual battery and other charges.

Travis Dickson Wilson, 39, was sentenced after being adjudicated guilty of Sexual Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance While Armed, and Aggravated Battery, according to a press release from the office of State Attorney Larry Basford.

In addition to the prison term, Circuit Court Judge Dedee Costello sentenced Wilson to serve 10 years’ probation following his release. He will not be eligible for gain time in prison.

Five of the crimes were committed in Washington County, while the Sexual Battery was committed in Jackson County, according to the release.

Prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat was quoted in the release as crediting the Chipley Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama for their work. Wilson was a suspect in a different case in Alabama, the release stated.

“They identified the defendant by three means: good old fashioned police work, social media and forensics,” Jefcoat said, noting Chipley police conducted a door-to-door search for video along the defendant’s route following the kidnapping while Jackson County deputies found the crime scene where important evidence was recovered.

Jefcoat was prepared to call witnesses and produce evidence supporting the allegation that Wilson approached the victim in a parking lot April 3, 2019, pressed a gun into her side and forced her into her vehicle. Officials say the victim was forced to drive to a location in Jackson County where the sexual battery took place, then driven back close to the spot from where she was abducted. She immediately sought help and reported the attack, authorities said.

“Chipley police talked to the victim and witnesses and identified that a red SUV was involved. They then went to multiple businesses along the route the victim described, recovering surveillance video from several that confirmed the victim’s story and better identified the vehicle,” the release stated.

“A local car dealer helped identify the make and model of the vehicle in the videos, and police used a state database to determine there were nearly 30 such vehicles in that area,” it continued. “But one of those belonged to a man who lived at an address central to the crimes, and that man was picked out of a lineup by the victim as well as being identified by others who saw the video,” it stated.

“Chipley police, knowing Dothan, Ala., deputies were working on a similar case, sent DNA samples from the attack and they matched the DNA samples in the Alabama crime. Those DNA samples both matched the defendant’s DNA, which was in a nationwide database for previous felony offenders,” it stated.

In the release, Basford praised the agencies for working together and with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement throughout the investigation.