Cottondale man wanted in burglary
Cottondale man wanted in burglary

  • Updated
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday the agency has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Cottondale man in connection to a burglary that occurred at an Old Mill Road residence earlier this year.

Officials said in a press release that during the course of the investigation, deputies identified 19-year-old Wesley Shayne Curry as the suspect in the theft, during which an estimated $3,000 worth of property was taken, including tools, firearms, and electronics.

Curry is charged with armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm, officials said in the release.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 6’1” in height and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Curry’s whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.

Wesley Shayne Curry

Curry

 HCSO, PROVIDED
