Cottondale mom accused of striking daughter as she drove

A Cottondale woman is accused of striking her grown daughter while the younger woman was driving with a baby on board as the incident allegedly occurred, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly A. Sims, 40, is charged in the case with battery (domestic violence).

Authorities say Sims reportedly began to strike her daughter as the younger woman was driving westbound on U.S. 90 near State Road 71, and subsequently grabbed the steering wheel while the vehicle was in motion, “almost causing the vehicle to crash,” the release states.

The younger woman pulled into the Spring Creek Park parking lot to avoid further incident and to keep her 5-month-old daughter safe, officials say.

Sims reportedly admitted striking her daughter, who had injuries consistent with her account of the incident, officials say.