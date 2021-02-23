Credit card skimmers found in Bay County; 3 arrested

The Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three individuals after an operation conducted by the BCSO Financial Crimes Unit and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services-Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.

The investigation revealed the suspects were engaged in credit card skimming at an area gas station, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The three were arrested on Feb. 19.

During the week of Feb. 8, officials said, a credit card skimmer was located at an area gas station as a result of a proactive sweep throughout Bay County. On Feb. 19, the BCSO Financial Crimes Unit learned that an individual was tampering with the same gas pump. With the assistance of the Lynn Haven Police Department the suspects were detained and transported to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was obtained on a vehicle the suspects were using. During the search, investigators found numerous credit card skimmers, and electronic equipment commonly used to remotely retrieve stolen credit card data was recovered. Also located inside the vehicle and found in the possession of the suspects were cards that had re-encoded credit card data, the release stated.