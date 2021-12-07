Crowd gets into traffic stop, three arrested along with driver

A traffic stop turned into something more on Dec. 5 in Sneads, with the driver arrested along with three people in the crowd that gathered around the location of the stop, according to a press release from the Sneads Police Department.

An officer with that agency had initiated the traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 90 and Ham Pond Lane (Road) in Sneads for a traffic violation, the release stated.

The arrest complaint filed in court about the case identified the vehicle as “a silver Chevrolet utility vehicle towing a trailer with no tail lights.”

The press release from SPD states that when the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, the driver continued to travel south until the officer was able to take proactive measures to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The arrest complaint states that the officer pulled his cruiser in front of the Chevrolet to force the stop.