Crowd gets into traffic stop, three arrested along with driver

A traffic stop turned into something more on Dec. 5 in Sneads, with the driver arrested along with three people in the crowd that gathered around the location of the stop, according to a press release from the Sneads Police Department.
An officer with that agency had initiated the traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 90 and Ham Pond Lane (Road) in Sneads for a traffic violation, the release stated.
The arrest complaint filed in court about the case identified the vehicle as “a silver Chevrolet utility vehicle towing a trailer with no tail lights.”
The press release from SPD states that when the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, the driver continued to travel south until the officer was able to take proactive measures to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The arrest complaint states that the officer pulled his cruiser in front of the Chevrolet to force the stop.
“After a brief altercation, the driver, Demetrius Green, was placed under arrest,” the release states. “As the traffic stop continued, a crowd of people who were not involved began to accumulate. Numerous individuals, who were not involved in the traffic stop, arrived and began causing a disturbance,” it continues. “During this disturbance, Joana Burns pushed an officer backwards, resulting in her being placed under arrest. As the officer attempted to detain Burns, Zavion Kelly attempted to pull Burns away from the officer and snatched the officer’s hand off of Burns. As a result, Kelly was also placed under arrest. While completing the traffic stop, Alesha Green was also belligerent and continuously displayed blatant disregard to the orders from the officer’s commanding her to step away from the vehicle, resulting in her being placed under arrest,” the release states.
“After developing probable cause to conduct a search of the original vehicle, the following was located; three baggies of marijuana weighing 24.45 grams, 17.88 grams, and 8.83 grams; three baggies of methamphetamine weighing 14.90 grams, 13.45 grams, and 2.05 grams; a baggie containing 0.95 grams of cocaine; 62 small plastic baggies and a black digital scale,” it continues.
The release stated that Demetrius Green, 41, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for law enforcement, driving with license suspended with knowledge, resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alesha Green, 40, Joana Burns, 18, and Zavion Kelly, 22, were each charged with resisting an officer without violence, the release stated.