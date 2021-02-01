Daytona Beach driver arrested after stolen vehicle strikes Dellwood store, tree

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the last-Saturday arrest of a Daytona Beach man that, while being pursued by a deputy, allegedly jumped from a stolen truck that then hit the Dellwood Dollar General building and came to rest against a tree.

JCSO said in a press release that John Coty Drew, 28, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Officials report that, around 3:51 p.m. on Jan. 30, a JCSO deputy was patrolling in the area of Sand Ridge Church Road and Butler Road when he say a Ford truck failed to stop at the stop sign in the area. As the officer overtook the truck and attempted a traffic stop, officials say, Drew wouldn’t pull over.

Instead, as the pursuit continued onto several roads, including State Road 69, Gilley and Stephens roads. The deputy reported that Drew repeatedly slammed on his brakes an apparent attempt to cause the officer to crash into the truck.

Officials also noted that the deputy saw smoke and flames coming from inside the vehicle. As the chase reached the intersection of Sweet Pond Road and SR 69, officials say, Drew jumped out of the truck, which continued moving until it hit the store and then the tree.