DeFuniak Springs man charged with soliciting child

A DeFuniak Springs man is facing felony charges after the parent of a 15-year-old girl discovered and report inappropriate images he allegedly sent their daughter.

On Jan. 17, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint from a parent who found her 15-year-old daughter had been communicating with a 32-year-old.

Agency authorities allege in a press release that the suspect, Justin Michael Slowik, had solicited the juvenile for inappropriate photos as well as sent the juvenile explicit photos of himself.

Deputies collected the juvenile’s cell phone for forensics. The victim told investigators the two met while she was riding her ATV and they connected via Facebook following the encounter. Slowik had knowledge the juvenile was 14-years-old at the time, authorities say.

A search warrant was executed on Slowik’s phone, which later confirmed the allegations, according to authorities.

On March 27, Slowik was arrested and charged with using a device to solicit a child, transmitting harmful material to a minor, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

He was being held on a $25,000 bond.