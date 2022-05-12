Deputies apprehend suspected vehicle burglar

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reports the May 9 arrest of Gregory Creamer on charges of burglary to an unoccupied vehicle and petit theft.

JCSO reports that the victim had confronted the burglar, having caught him in the act, and that he fled in his vehicle at that point.

The suspect was captured after a roughly mile-long pursuit after he was found and confronted at another location, jumped a fence, and ran into the nearby woods.

Officials say he’d driven from the site of the suspected 8 p.m. vehicle burglary, a location along U.S. 231 in Cottondale, and was soon found at Love’s Truck Stop. There, he jumped the fence and ran into a wooded area between Dilmore Road and Interstate 10.

The JCSO K-9 tracking team was deployed and tracked Creamer through a swampy area for nearly one mile, officials report, saying he was located and taken into custody on the charges listed above.