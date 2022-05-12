 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deputies apprehend suspected vehicle burglar

  • 0

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reports the May 9 arrest of Gregory Creamer on charges of burglary to an unoccupied vehicle and petit theft.

JCSO reports that the victim had confronted the burglar, having caught him in the act, and that he fled in his vehicle at that point.

The suspect was captured after a roughly mile-long pursuit after he was found and confronted at another location, jumped a fence, and ran into the nearby woods.

Officials say he’d driven from the site of the suspected 8 p.m. vehicle burglary, a location along U.S. 231 in Cottondale, and was soon found at Love’s Truck Stop. There, he jumped the fence and ran into a wooded area between Dilmore Road and Interstate 10.

The JCSO K-9 tracking team was deployed and tracked Creamer through a swampy area for nearly one mile, officials report, saying he was located and taken into custody on the charges listed above.

Gregory Creamer

Creamer

 JCSO, PROVIDED
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 6-9:

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 3-5:

Marianna police report drug arrest

Marianna police report drug arrest

The Marianna Police Department report the arrest of a Chattahoochee man on April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to dist…

Child molester gets life

Child molester gets life

A Panama City man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison Thursday after a jury convicted him of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert