Dothan man charged in Campbellton-area sex offense
Dothan man charged in Campbellton-area sex offense

A Dothan, Alabama man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sexual battery with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that was reported to have occurred in the Campbellton area, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were notified of the matter on Sept. 12 and the victim was able to identify the attacker as Tyreques J. Choice.

He was contacted and agree to meet with Alabama’s Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators, officials said.

In the press release, authorities stated that “after the suspect admitted to the offense, an arrest warrant was obtained” and that the Houston County officials were able to find him at his home in Dothan.

Choice was taken into custody on the charges listed.

Tyreques J. Choice

Choice

 JCSO, PROVIDED
