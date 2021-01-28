 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Double homicide investigated in Bay County
0 comments

Double homicide investigated in Bay County

  • Updated
  • 0

Bay County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two Georgia men found dead at residence on Delmar Drive late Tuesday night.

Officials are investigating the deaths of 48-year-old Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore, 51, as homicides. Both had received gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement and medical teams were summoned when a couple passing by a residence noticed a man lying on the front porch, checked on him and found him unresponsive just after 11 p.m.

After deputies arrived and found the man dead on the porch, they also found a man dead inside the home.

Officials had released no further details in the case as of late Thursday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 23-26:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 20-22:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert