Double homicide investigated in Bay County

Bay County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two Georgia men found dead at residence on Delmar Drive late Tuesday night.

Officials are investigating the deaths of 48-year-old Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore, 51, as homicides. Both had received gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement and medical teams were summoned when a couple passing by a residence noticed a man lying on the front porch, checked on him and found him unresponsive just after 11 p.m.

After deputies arrived and found the man dead on the porch, they also found a man dead inside the home.

Officials had released no further details in the case as of late Thursday afternoon.